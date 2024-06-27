News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maldives ministers held for 'performing black magic' on Muizzu

Maldives ministers held for 'performing black magic' on Muizzu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 27, 2024 21:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maldives police have arrested two serving ministers for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday.

IMAGE: President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu. Photograph: Dhahau Naseem/Reuters

Shamnaz Saleem, who was a state minister at the Environment Ministry, her ex-husband Adam Rameez, who was serving as a minister at the President's Office, and two others were arrested, local media said quoting the police, which, however, declined to share any information about the reasons or the alleged performance of black magic.

 

'Shamnaz, alongside two other individuals, was arrested on Sunday. All three of them have been remanded in custody for seven days. She was suspended from her post on Wednesday as per the Environment Ministry,' news portal Sun.mv reported, adding, Rameez too has been suspended on Thursday.

Incidentally, both Shamnaz and Rameez have worked with Muizzu as members of the Male City Council when he was serving as the city's mayor.

Media reported that after Muizzu assumed office as the President in November last year, Shamnaz was appointed as a state minister first at Muliaage, the official residence of the president and then transferred to the Environment Ministry.

'Rameez, during his time at Male City Council, was known as a close aide of Muizzu, who was the mayor at that time,' Sun.mv said further and added,

'However, he has been absent from the public light in the past five months or so.'

Neither the Maldives government nor the President's office has made any official comment on the issue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India should not behave like big brother'
'India should not behave like big brother'
Indians Are Still Traveling To Maldives
Indians Are Still Traveling To Maldives
We are friends, but ...: Maldives min on India ties
We are friends, but ...: Maldives min on India ties
Euro '24: Battle lines drawn as 16 Teams vie for glory
Euro '24: Battle lines drawn as 16 Teams vie for glory
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion
Alcaraz and Djokovic's Centre Court Reunion
PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3
PM's reply to debate in both houses on July 2-3
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives

India fully withdraws soldiers from Maldives

Maldives seeks info on Indian coast guard's activity

Maldives seeks info on Indian coast guard's activity

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances