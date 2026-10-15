Maldives detains 25 TN fishermen; Vijay seeks Centre's help

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has urgently appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for diplomatic intervention to secure the swift release of 25 fishermen and their three boats detained by the Maldives Coast Guard on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay informed the Centre on Thursday about the detention of 25 fishermen by the Maldives Coast Guard.

The fishermen, from Thoothukudi district, were detained in the early hours of Tuesday along with three mechanised boats.

CM Vijay has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene diplomatically for their early release and safe repatriation.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the minister's personal intervention would reassure the affected families and the fishing community.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday apprised the Centre that 25 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been detained by the Maldives Coast Guard along with their three boats and sought swift action for their release.

CM Seeks Diplomatic Intervention

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Vijay said the fishermen, hailing from Thoothukudi district, were detained by the Maldives Coast Guard in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that three mechanised boats were also seized.

"I request you to kindly take up the matter with the Government of Maldives through appropriate diplomatic channels and facilitate the early release and safe repatriation of the fishermen and their boats," Vijay told Jaishankar.

Seeking the personal intervention of the minister, Vijay said it would provide the much needed reassurance to the affected families and the fishing community.