Police Personnel Attacked During Anti-Narcotics Drive In Malappuram

A man has been arrested in Malappuram for allegedly assaulting two police officers on anti-narcotics surveillance duty, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement during such operations.

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Key Points A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting two police personnel during an anti-narcotics operation in Malappuram.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm on Thursday when officers attempted to intervene after the accused made derogatory remarks near a school.

One Senior Civil Police Officer sustained serious injuries, including a fractured nasal bone and a deep lip cut, after being attacked with hands and a piece of granite.

The accused also allegedly snatched the officer's mobile phone and attempted to strike the second officer with granite.

Police are searching for another accused, Safvan, who is currently absconding.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two police personnel on surveillance duty as part of an anti-narcotics operation at Velathur in Malappuram district, police said on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Dilshad of Areekad, Thalakadathur. Police are also searching for another accused, Safvan, who is absconding.

Incident Details And Police Response

The incident occurred at around 4 pm on Thursday when the two police personnel were on patrol as part of Operation Toofan, police said.

Senior Civil Police Officer Sudheesh Babu of Kalpakanchery police station and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramachandran were monitoring the area near Ponmundam Government Higher Secondary School at Arippeedingal in Velathur, officials said.

The accused, who arrived on a scooter, allegedly stopped near the school and made derogatory remarks about girl students practising dance on the school veranda, police said.

Violent Assault On Duty Officers

When the officers attempted to note down the scooter's registration number, the accused allegedly abused them and attacked Ramachandran, obstructing him from discharging his duty.

According to the FIR, the accused assaulted Ramachandran with their hands and a piece of granite, hitting him on the face, chest and head. He sustained serious injuries, including a fracture of the nasal bone and a deep cut on his lip. The accused also allegedly snatched his mobile phone.

When Babu tried to intervene, he was pushed to the ground, the FIR said. The accused allegedly attempted several times to strike him on the head with a piece of granite. Babu managed to block the blows with his hand and move away, police said.

Both police personnel were subsequently admitted to hospital.

Kalpakanchery police registered a case and arrested Dilshad, while efforts were underway to trace Safvan.

Dilshad was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, officials added.