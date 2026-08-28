Malala book reading attacked by right-wing activists in Ahmedabad

A peaceful reading session of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's memoir I Am Malala in Ahmedabad was violently disrupted by right-wing activists, leading to arrests and raising concerns about freedom of expression.

IMAGE: A group of readers who were peacefully reading the memoir of Malala Yousafzai were attacked by right-wing activists. Photograph: Screen grab from video posted by @gauharraza9/X

Key Points A reading session of Malala Yousafzai's memoir 'I Am Malala' was violently disrupted in Ahmedabad.

Right-wing activists, allegedly from Bajrang Dal and VHP, attacked participants at Vastrapur Garden.

Two individuals sustained injuries during the altercation, where attackers were armed with sticks.

The police have arrested three persons and identified six others in connection with the incident.

This incident follows previous protests against Yousafzai's books in Ahmedabad schools.

A reading session of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's memoir I Am Malala turned violent in Gujarat's Ahmedabad after a group of people identifying as right-wing activists attacked the participants, the police said on August 28, Friday.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the attack that occurred at Vastrapur Garden on Thursday evening, an official said.

Details Of The Attack And Arrests

Vastrapur police station Inspector G M Chaudhary said that a group of nearly 20 people, including women, had gathered at the public garden for the reading and were confronted by an armed group of 18 to 20 individuals, claiming to be from the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), over their choice of book.

She said that when the readers were leaving the garden after the session, around 18 to 20 people arrived at the site and angrily demanded to know why they had read Yousufzai's memoir, I am Malala.

An altercation ensued, leading to a scuffle in which two people were injured; the attackers were armed with sticks, the official said.

"An FIR has been registered, and two of the accused were known to the victims. Apart from them, six individuals have been identified, and three have already been arrested," she said.

The attackers claimed to be affiliated with the Bajrang Dal and the VHP, she added.

An FIR was registered under sections about rioting, unlawful assembly and causing physical pain under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A few weeks ago, a private school in Ahmedabad was forced to drop books by Yousafzai and Holocaust survivor Anne Frank from its mandatory reading list after protests from right-wing groups.