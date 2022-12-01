News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Make women self-reliant, instead of locking them in: Kerala HC

Make women self-reliant, instead of locking them in: Kerala HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 01, 2022 00:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The State and public authorities must endeavour to make girls and women competent to take care of themselves rather than locking them in, the Kerala high court has said regarding the restricted movement in the women's hostel of Kozhikode Medical College.

Justice Devan Ramachandran on Tuesday said that patriarchism even in the form of offering protection to women and girls has to be frowned upon as they are just as capable, as men and boys, of taking care of themselves.

 

The court also pointed out that even the regulations of the University Grants Commission mandate that in the guise of protection, the rights of students, especially women, to move around cannot be inhibited.

Justice Ramachandran also questioned the rationale behind imposing the restriction on movement of women and asked the competent authorities to explain the same.

"I am persuaded to make the afore observations also because, in the modern times, any patriarchism -- even in the guise of offering protection based on gender -- would have to be frowned upon because girls, as much as boys, are fully capable of taking care of themselves and if not, it must be the endeavour of the State and the public authorities to make them so competent, rather than being locked in," the judge said.

The observations came on a plea moved by five female students of Kozhikode Medical College challenging a 2019 government order which restricted movement of hostel inmates of higher education institutions after 9.30 pm.

The women petitioners contended that this government order was only being implemented in their hostel and not that of the men.

They have also sought a direction from the court to the medical college to permit them to access the reading room or study hall or library attached to the campus and the fitness centre there without any time restrictions, "in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience."

The court, in its order, observed that one of the reasons for the restriction appeared to be that the students would find no reason to go outside after 9.30 pm because the reading rooms and the libraries would have been closed by then.

"However, there can also be situations where students would want to walk out in the nights, for other reasons, as they may deem. This has been restricted through exhibit P2 (government order) and I am certain, therefore, that the competent authorities must come out with the rationale in imposing the said limitation," the judge said.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Committed to build equal world for women: Smriti @UN
Committed to build equal world for women: Smriti @UN
In Durga Puja speech, PM talks of women empowerment
In Durga Puja speech, PM talks of women empowerment
PM hands over social media accounts to women achievers
PM hands over social media accounts to women achievers
Leader Messi key to Argentina's WC title hopes
Leader Messi key to Argentina's WC title hopes
India may resume 20 projects in Afghanistan: Taliban
India may resume 20 projects in Afghanistan: Taliban
FIFA WC: Costa Rica out to down German giants
FIFA WC: Costa Rica out to down German giants
FIFA WC: Man invades pitch with Palestinian flag
FIFA WC: Man invades pitch with Palestinian flag
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

For 1st time, India has more women than men

For 1st time, India has more women than men

The Women Who Made A Difference

The Women Who Made A Difference

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances