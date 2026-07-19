Major traffic curbs in Delhi ahead of Parliament session, CJP march

Ahead of the Monsoon Session and a significant protest, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory detailing traffic restrictions and intensified security measures around the Parliament complex.

IMAGE: Supporters gather as CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced his own indefinite hunger strike following Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation in New Delhi, July 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for traffic restrictions around Parliament ahead of the Monsoon Session.

Special traffic arrangements are in place, advising commuters to plan journeys and use alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Security has been significantly intensified in the New Delhi district, with multi-layered barricades and increased surveillance.

The heightened security measures are in response to the Cockroach Janata Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march.

The CJP protest aims to highlight alleged NEET irregularities and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march by the Cockroach Janata Party, the Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory warning of heavy vehicular movement and restrictions around the Parliament complex.

As per the advisory, special traffic arrangements have been put in place in the New Delhi Range, with commuters being asked to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.

Traffic Restrictions And Alternate Routes

The roads likely to be affected are Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road.

Traffic police also advised motorists to avoid key junctions and roundabouts, including Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Patel Chowk roundabout, Boota Singh roundabout, Prime Chowk roundabout, GRG roundabout and Jalebi Chowk roundabout.

As alternate routes, commuters have been advised to use Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, Outer Circle in Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RML roundabout, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg.

Motorists have been requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at key intersections.

Intensified Security Measures

Sources said that security has been intensified in the New Delhi district, with the Delhi Police deploying additional personnel, strengthening barricades and conducting intensive vehicle checks at key entry points.

The police have converted several entry points into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi ahead of the CJP March, sources said.

A senior police source said elaborate preventive arrangements have been made to ensure law and order during the Parliament session.

"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas," the source said.

Security has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations, while rapid response teams have been positioned to respond to any contingency, the source added. Police sources said no one would be allowed to hold protests in the New Delhi district during the Parliament session.

Reason For Heightened Vigil

The heightened vigil comes as CJP has announced a 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday in protest against alleged NEET irregularities and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.