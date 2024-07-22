News
Rediff.com  » News » Major terror attack on Army post foiled in J-K's Rajouri

Major terror attack on Army post foiled in J-K's Rajouri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 22, 2024 09:39 IST
Army troops foiled a terrorist attack on a security post in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early on Monday and launched a cordon and search operation to track them down, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct a search operation in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Photo

The terrorists fired at an Army post in the Gundha area of Rajouri district at 4 am, and troops guarding the post retaliated, resulting in fierce exchanges, an Army spokesperson said.

The troops foiled the attack, following which a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area, the spokesperson added.

 

Unconfirmed reports said a jawan and a civilian suffered injuries in the attack.

However, a fresh firing between terrorists and security forces has broken out in the area, while the cordon and search operation is underway, the officials said.

Sources said the terrorists first tried to attack the house of a village defence group (VDG) member and ex-serviceman on the outskirts of a hamlet but presence of police personnel forced them to flee the area and later target the Army post.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
