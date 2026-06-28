Major Muharram tragedy averted in Mumbai as man held with 15K rat poison capsules

Deputy commissioner of police of Central Zone-I, Jayant Meena, said the accused had confessed to his crime and intended to distribute the capsules as painkillers.

IMAGE: A man buys motifs as part of the procession's preparations for Muharram, in Mumbai, June 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The accused had allegedly procured 50 kg of zinc phosphide and 30,000 empty capsules, filling them over the past 15 days, the police said.

One individual who consumed a tablet reported adverse symptoms including vomiting and discomfort.

The affected person is now out of danger, and police acted swiftly to prevent further distribution.

A case has been registered against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 123.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the incident.

A major tragedy was averted as the Mumbai police noticed a suspicious man distributing capsules during a Muharram procession in the city with the intent to cause "mass harm".

The police said the man, who was distributing the capsules "that contained zinc phosphide" -- a rodenticide, was arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police of Central Zone-I, Jayant Meena, said the accused had confessed to his crime and intended to distribute the capsules as painkillers.

He said that during the Muharram procession in the jurisdiction of Byculla Police Station, Mumbai police, noticed a suspicious man distributing capsules.

Accused procured 50 kg of zinc phospide, 30 kg empty capsules

The police seized the capsules that he was allegedly carrying, and recorded other details.

He said 14,900 capsules have been seized so far.

"Around 4 am, a man named Salman fell ill with vomiting and stomach pain after consuming one of those capsules. Linking the case, police traced and arrested the suspect. He confessed it was a conspiracy to target the procession and cause mass harm. He had procured 50 kg of zinc phosphide and 30,000 empty capsules, filling them over the past 15 days while staying in Mumbai. His plan was to distribute them disguised as painkillers," Meena said.

"Due to the alertness of the Mumbai Police, a major tragedy and possible mass casualty was averted. So far, 14,900 capsules have been seized, with the remaining capsules and chemicals still under investigation. The accused, who runs a paint business, sourced chemicals through his trade and ordered capsules online. His foreign travel links and possible associates in Mumbai are also being investigated" he added.

Police action and ongoing investigation

After being apprehended while distributing the tablets in the Byculla area in south Mumbai on Friday, the man claimed that they were painkillers, an official said.

However, a person who consumed one of the tablets reported vomiting and discomfort, prompting police to act swiftly to prevent further distribution, he said.

The affected person is out of danger, police said. A case has been registered against the man at Byculla police Station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence). Further investigation is underway, the official added. -- With PTI inputs