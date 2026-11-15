Major MDMA Seizure In Wayanad Lodge, Five Arrested

Wayanad police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, arresting five individuals and seizing over 104 grams of MDMA from a lodge in Nenmeni.

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Key Points Five individuals were arrested in Wayanad on Sunday following the seizure of 104.22 grams of MDMA from a lodge.

The arrests were made after police received information on Saturday about drug peddling at Edakkal Holiday Homes Lodge in Nenmeni.

The seized MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, was allegedly brought from Mysuru by some of the accused.

All five accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Five people were arrested after 104.22 grams of MDMA was seized from a room at a lodge in Nenmeni here, police said on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Akbar U B, the lodge manager and a native of Palakkad, Muhammed Rishad V M, Mumthas K T, Shefeek and Vivek, all from different parts of Wayanad.

Police Operation Leads To Major Drug Seizure

According to officials at the Ambalavayal police station, they received information on Saturday about drug peddling at Edakkal Holiday Homes Lodge in Nenmeni.

During a search of the premises, police found a room locked from inside. After forcing open the door, they found Rishad and Mumthas inside, police said.

A search of a drawer in the dressing table led to the recovery of a plastic bag containing a white, crystal-like substance and 74 small and medium-sized zip-lock bags.

The seized substance weighed 104.22 grams, police said.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that the MDMA had been brought from Mysuru by Shefeek, the lodge owner, and his friend Vivek.

Akbar, Shefeek and Vivek were subsequently arrested, police said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, police added.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.