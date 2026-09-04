Major IPS reshuffle: Six 1995-batch officers promoted to top CAPF, IB posts

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the ministry of home affairs' proposal for the appointment of these senior IPS officers.

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In a major bureaucratic rejig, the Central government on Thursday promoted six 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officers holding senior ranks in different Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Key Points Five of these IPS officers were promoted to the post of special director general (special DG) in the CAPFs and one as special director in the IB.

Department of personnel and training announced an order mentioning the appointments of CRPF's additional director generals Sandeep Khirwar and Rajesh Kumar as special DGs; BSF's ADGs Puneet Rastogi and Satish Shriramaji Khandare as special DGs; CISF's ADG Padmakar Ranipse as Special DG; and IB's additional director Jag Mohan as special director.

he ACC has also approved the appointment of Jag Mohan, an IPS officer of Bihar cadre presently additional director in IB, as special director IB.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal for the appointment of these senior IPS officers.

Five of these IPS officers were promoted to the post of special director general (special DG) in the CAPFs and one as special director in the IB.

Department of personnel and training under the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions announced an order mentioning the appointments of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) additional director generals (ADGs) Sandeep Khirwar and Rajesh Kumar as Special DGs; Border Security Force's (BSF) ADGs Puneet Rastogi and Satish Shriramaji Khandare as Special DGs; Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) ADG Padmakar Ranipse as Special DG; and IB's additional director Jag Mohan as special director.

Khirwar, an IPS officer of Hyderabad cadre, is presently posted as ADG in the CRPF. His appointment as special DG will be effective from the date he assumes charge and will continue until his superannuation on May 31, 2033, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Puneet Rastogi, an IPS officer of Tripura cadre, is presently working as ADG in the BSF. He has been appointed as special DG in BSF. He will hold the post from the date of assumption of charge until his superannuation on June 30, 2030, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Satish Shriramaii Khandare, an IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT), is also serving as ADG, BSF. He has been appointed as Special DG by restoring the temporarily downgraded post of Special DG in the BSF. His tenure will continue until his superannuation on June 30, 2031, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Padmakar S Ranipse, an IPS officer of Odisha, is presently posted as ADG, CISF. He has been appointed as Special DG in the CISF on an 'in-situ' basis. The post held by the officer has been temporarily upgraded for the appointment, which will remain effective until his superannuation on May 31, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rajesh Kumar, an IPS officer of AGMUT, is presently working as ADG, CRPF. He has also been appointed as special DG CRPF on an 'in-situ' basis by temporarily upgrading the post held by him.

His tenure will be for two years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The ACC has also approved the appointment of Jag Mohan, an IPS officer of Bihar cadre presently additional director in IB, as special director IB.

His appointment will be effective from the date of assumption of charge and continue until his superannuation on June 30, 2031, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.