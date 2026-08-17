Home  » News » Major Fire At Mumbai's Income Tax Building

Major Fire At Mumbai's Income Tax Building

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai August 17, 2026 15:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Emergency services are actively working to control the blaze at Mumbai's Aayakar Bhavan.

Mumbai fire

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A fire occurred in the basement of the Income Tax Office building in Churchgate, South Mumbai.
  • The incident took place at Aaykar Bhavan, housing the Income Tax department.
  • No casualties have been reported, and evacuation of upper floors is in progress.
  • Multiple fire engines and emergency services were mobilised to the scene.
  • Efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.

A fire broke out in the basement of a seven-storey Income Tax Office building at Churchgate in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon, officials said.

No casualties were reported so far, they said, adding that evacuation of stranded people on the upper floors was underway.

 

As per preliminary information, the fire was reported at 2.01 pm in the basement of Aayakar Bhavan, which houses offices of the Income Tax department, the officials said.

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, and efforts were underway to control the blaze, a civic official said.

Fire brigade, police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) staff, ambulance teams and civic ward personnel were mobilised to the spot.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mumbai fireincome tax officechurchgatefire brigadeMumbai

More From Rediff

China's Hydropower Plants: Why India Must Be Concerned

China's Hydropower Plants: Why India Must Be Concerned
How Free Is India Today?

How Free Is India Today?
Does Trump Urgently Need Modi's Help?

Does Trump Urgently Need Modi's Help?

Related Stories

Major fire guts Mumbai's GST Bhavan, no casualties reported

Major fire guts Mumbai's GST Bhavan, no casualties reported

Quick Links

Aayakar BhavanIncome Tax BuildingFireIncome Tax OfficeChurchgateIncome Tax department

Web Stories

Poco M8 Power Is Built To Last Till 2030

Poco M8 Power Is Built To Last Till 2030
Nag Panchami: The Good Guys & Bad Guys Among Snakes

Nag Panchami: The Good Guys & Bad Guys Among Snakes
7 Mansa Devi Temples In India

7 Mansa Devi Temples In India