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Major Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata shut temporarily after stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra October 18, 2026 08:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Following a tragic stampede that claimed 19 lives, Kolkata authorities have ordered the temporary closure of several major Durga Puja pandals to ensure public safety during the ongoing festivities.

19 killed in Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

IMAGE: Kolkata Police cordon off the site after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kolkata administration ordered major Durga Puja pandals to temporarily close on Saturday evening.
  • The decision followed a stampede at another pandal, which killed 19 people and injured 25 others.
  • Prominent pujas like 'Tala Pratyay', 'Alipore Sarbojanin', 'Chetla Agrani', and 'Ballygunge Sarbojonin' were among those asked to stop entry.
  • Similar closures were enforced in Bidhannagar satellite township, including Salt Lake pujas.
  • A review meeting involving state administration and Kolkata Police officers is scheduled for Sunday.

Several major Durga Puja organisers across Kolkata were asked by the administration on Saturday late evening to temporarily close their pandals, hours after a stampede at another puja pandal killed 19 people and injured 25 others, an official said.

Crowd-pulling pujas like 'Tala Pratyay', 'Alipore Sarbojanin', 'Chetla Agrani', and 'Ballygunge Sarbojonin' were among those asked to stop entry of enthusiasts, he said, adding that the show at Allen Park has also been cancelled.

 

Safety Measures Implemented

Organisers of the Santosh Mitra Square Puja restricted entry of visitors to the pandal for the time being, puja committee president Sajal Ghosh said.

"We cannot ask every visitor to enter. And have scaled down the entry of visitors," he said

A senior Kolkata Police officer said, "Wherever we are getting the information regarding major rush, we have asked the puja organisers to stop allowing people there. This is a temporary decision, and we may take a call tomorrow."

City-Wide Pandal Closures

Similarly, in Bidhannagar satellite township near Kolkata, major pujas like Salt Lake were also asked to shut down and stop allowing people to enter the pandals, a police officer said.

Several big-ticket pujas are also organised in Salt Lake.

"We have taken a call and asked puja organisers to stop allowing people inside the pandals," he said.

On Sunday, the state administration along with the Kolkata Police officers will hold a review meeting in this connection, a senior bureaucrat said.

Nearly 3,500 Durga Pujas are being held in Kolkata.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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