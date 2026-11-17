Gurugram police have made a significant breakthrough in combating illegal narcotics trade, arresting five individuals and seizing over 2.5 kilograms of various drugs, including ganja, smack, and chitta, in a major operation on Tuesday.

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Key Points Gurugram police arrested five individuals on Tuesday for their involvement in illegal narcotics trade.

Over 2.5 kilograms of drugs, including ganja, smack, and chitta, were seized during the operation.

The arrested individuals, all Gurugram residents, are currently undergoing questioning by police.

Five people accused of illegal narcotics trade were arrested from different locations in the Gurugram district and over 2.5 kilograms of drugs have been seized, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tayyub (32), Ram Singh (34), Nitesh alias Neetu (22), Devender Kumar alias Hawa Singh (26) and Bharat Bhushan alias Vicky alias Lankesh (44), all residents of Gurugram, police said.

They said 2.549 kilograms of ganja (cannabis), 10.73 grams of smack, and 15.99 grams of chitta (heroin) have been seized from them, along with a scooter, a bag, and a mobile phone.

"We are questioning the accused," a senior police officer said.