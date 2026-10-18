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Major Drug Haul In Assam: 30,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 18, 2026 17:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Assam's Special Task Force has made a significant drug bust, seizing 30,000 banned Yaba tablets valued at Rs 7.5 crore and arresting one individual in Kamrup district, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • One person was arrested in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday.
  • The Special Task Force (STF) seized 30,000 banned Yaba tablets.
  • The seized drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 7.5 crore.
  • The operation took place in Amingaon on Saturday night.
  • Yaba tablets are a highly addictive drug containing methamphetamine and caffeine.

One person was arrested with 30,000 banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore in Assam's Kamrup district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He said the operation was carried out by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) in Amingaon on Saturday night.

 

"Fighting the evils: Every Day, Every Hour! In an Intel backed operation last night, @STFAssam intercepted a courier who was carrying 30,000 YABA tablets en route lower Assam, in Amingaon," Sarma said in a social media post.

He said the accused was arrested and the drugs worth Rs 7.5 crore seized.

Yaba tablet, known as "crazy medicine" in Thai, is a highly addictive drug, containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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