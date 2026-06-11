How Punjab Police Dismantled A Dubai-Linked Drug Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant cross-border drug smuggling cartel, apprehending six individuals and seizing over 30 kg of heroin, revealing a sophisticated network operated by a Dubai-based mastermind exploiting young people.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police dismantled a major cross-border drug smuggling cartel, arresting six individuals, including two juveniles.

Over 30 kg of heroin was recovered during the operation in Amritsar.

The cartel was linked to a Dubai-based mastermind who lured young individuals to retrieve and distribute drug consignments.

One arrested accused, Kabir, has a prior criminal record in drug-related cases.

Further investigations are underway to identify more associates and trace potential hawala connections.

A cross-border drug smuggling cartel has been dismantled with the apprehension of six persons, including two juveniles, and recovery of over 30 kg of heroin, a top Punjab Police officer said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Amritsar residents Gautam (24), Kabir alias Kaku (22), Sameer alias Sabarwal (18), Gurpreet Singh alias Keeda (18), Amritsar and two juveniles, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. Accused Kabir has a criminal background and was previously involved in a drug case registered at Police Station Chheharta.

Uncovering The Dubai Connection In Drug Trafficking

Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler who was facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border. Acting on his directions, the accused were retrieving the consignments from designated locations and further distributing them to various recipients across Punjab, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify other associates involved in the network and trace the financial trail to uncover possible hawala connections.

Details Of The Operation And Mastermind

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on specific intelligence, police teams apprehended accused Gautam along with his two juveniles accomplices and recovered 30.045 kg heroin from their possession.

On the disclosure of accused Gautam, three more accused persons identified as Kabir alias Kaku, Sameer alias Sabarwal and Gurpreet Singh alias Keeda were arrested, he said.

The CP said probe revealed that the Dubai-based smuggler is the mastermind of this drug trafficking module and has been wanted in three major NDPS cases including in 42 kg heroin recovery case and 10 kg ICE recovery case. Operating from Dubai, he was luring young individuals, including juveniles, with monetary incentives and using them to retrieve, transport and distribute drug consignments on his behalf, he added.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Chheharta police station in Amritsar.