Mainpuri Gang Rape Case: Accused Sentenced To Life, Co-Accused Acquitted

Discover the latest verdict in the Mainpuri gang rape case, where Mahavir Yadav has been sentenced to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act, while co-accused Navi Chand Yadav was acquitted.

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Key Points A 50-year-old man received life imprisonment for the gang rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Mainpuri.

The co-accused was acquitted due to a lack of sufficient evidence in the case.

The incident occurred around 11 am on September 15, 2025, when the victim was with her cattle.

The victim's mother lodged an FIR on September 17, 2025, after seeing a video of the assault.

The Special Judge (POCSO Act) also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convicted individual on Monday.

A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, while the co-accused has been acquitted for the lack of sufficient evidence, a government lawyer said on Tuesday.

Court Delivers Verdict

The sentence was pronounced on Monday by Special Judge (POCSO Act) Jahendra Pal Singh, who also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, state prosecutor Sheilendri Rajput told PTI.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place around 11 am on September 15, 2025, when the Class-9 student was out on a field with her cattle in the Kuraoli police station area.

The convict and the co-accused, Mahavir Yadav and Navi Chand Yadav, residents of Bichhiya Vikrampur, allegedly overpowered and raped the girl despite her resistance. They threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone, warning that her family would face dire consequences, the prosecution said.

Navi Chand Yadav also allegedly recorded a video of the assault.

Investigation And Legal Proceedings

The girl did not initially narrate her ordeal to her family out of fear.

On September 17, 2025, her mother saw the video and subsequently, got an FIR lodged against the two men at the Kuraoli police station, the prosecution said.

The two men also allegedly threatened the victim's family with caste-based abuses.

A medical examination corroborated the rape and police filed a chargesheet against the two men after completing the investigation.

Rajput said the prosecution presented witnesses and documentary evidence before the court. After examining the evidence and hearing both sides, the judge convicted Mahavir Yadav for the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Navi Chand Yadav was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.