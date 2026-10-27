Main Accused In Rs 4.10 Crore Railway Job And Tender Fraud Arrested In Jammu

Jammu police have made a significant arrest in an alleged Rs 4.10 crore railway fraud case involving fake job promises and tender scams, with investigations continuing to uncover the full network.

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Key Points The main accused in an alleged Rs 4.10 crore railway fraud has been arrested in Jammu, police said on Tuesday.

The fraud involved promises of railway jobs and tenders for supplying drinking water bottles to Northern Railway.

A case was recently registered at Channi Himmat police station, and the accused is currently in judicial custody.

Police are actively working to identify, trace, and apprehend other suspects involved in the alleged offence.

The identities of those involved are being withheld to maintain confidentiality during the ongoing investigation.

The main accused in an alleged Rs 4.10 crore fraud committed on the pretext of providing jobs in the railways and tenders for the supply of drinking water bottles to Northern Railway has been arrested in Jammu, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Railway Fraud Case

Efforts are underway to identify, trace and apprehend other suspects involved in the alleged offence, a police spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law was recently registered at the Channi Himmat police station in Jammu in connection with the alleged fraud. During the course of the investigation, the main accused has been arrested and is presently in judicial custody.

He said the investigation is focused on identifying the entire network involved, tracing the financial transactions and establishing the roles of other individuals associated with the alleged fraud.

In view of the ongoing investigation, the identities of the persons involved are being withheld to maintain confidentiality and safeguard the integrity of the investigation, he said.