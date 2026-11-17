Kerala Police have finally apprehended Abbas Ali, the prime accused in the brutal 2016 murder of an elderly woman in Irikkur, bringing a decade-long investigation to a close.

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Key Points The prime accused, Abbas Ali, in the 2016 Irikkur murder case has been arrested in New Delhi.

The arrest by the Kerala Police Crime Branch concludes a decade-long search for Ali.

Two other accused, Parveen Banu and Sakeena Fathima, were arrested earlier in connection with the case.

The victim, Kunhamina, was murdered on April 30, 2016, after the accused gained her trust by posing as garment traders.

Assailants allegedly stole gold and cash after stabbing Kunhamina repeatedly.

Ten years after an elderly woman was brutally murdered at her home in Irikkur, the prime accused in the case has been arrested in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Decade-Old Murder Case Solved

The crime branch wing of the Kerala Police arrested Abbas Ali, a native of Delhi, from his hometown, bringing an end to a decade-long search for him, they said.

Two other accused, Parveen Banu (55) and Sakeena Fathima (32), both natives of Delhi, had been arrested earlier by the Crime Branch.

The murder dates back to April 30, 2016.

The accused allegedly came to the locality posing as garment traders and rented a house next to Kunhamina's residence. Over time, they befriended her and gained her trust.

On the morning of April 30, 2016, Kunhamina was attacked inside the house rented by the accused. She was stabbed repeatedly in the neck, abdomen and chest.

After ensuring that she was dead, the assailants allegedly took her gold chain weighing two-and-a-half sovereigns, a bangle and cash before fleeing the scene.