News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Main accused in BMW hit and run Mihir Shah was drunk, say cops

Main accused in BMW hit and run Mihir Shah was drunk, say cops

Source: PTI
July 11, 2024 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case Mihir Shah was under the influence of alcohol when the horrific incident, in which one woman was killed, took place, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Mihir Shah, main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, is being produced before the Sewri court, Mumbai, July 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A probe team of the police recreated the accident scene in the early hours of the day to get more information about the chain of events and also confronted Shah with his family driver and co-accused Rajrishi Bidawat, who was in the car at the time of the accident on Sunday morning.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45) was killed and her husband Pradip injured after their two-wheeler was hit from the rear by a BMW allegedly driven by Shah at 5.30am on Sunday in Worli's arterial Anni Besant Road.

 

The probe has found that Shah sped off towards Bandra Worli Sea Link even as the victim remained on the bonnet of the car and then got entangled in its wheels for a distance of more that 1.5 kilometres.

Shah, who was arrested from Virar Phata in neighbouring Palghar district on Tuesday, is currently being questioned by a team of the Worli police, the official said.

"Our probe has found he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The crime scene involving the car hitting the two-wheeler and then dragging the victim was recreated in order to get more details," the official said.

"Mihir Shah and his driver Bidawat were confronted to get more clarity about the incident," he added.

Mihir Shah, his father Rajesh Shah and Bidawat have been arrested in the case.

Mihir Shah is in police custody till July 16, while Rajesh Shah is out on bail.

A Mumbai court on Thursday sent the driver Bidawat to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the police, after the crash Bidawat swapped driver's seat with Mihir Shah allegedly at the instruction of Rajesh Shah.

The driver was produced before chief metropolitan magistrate (Sewree court) S P Bhosale at the end of his police remand on Thursday.

The police sought further extension of his custody, saying the investigation in the high-profile case was still in progress.

However, the court sent Bidawat to jail for 14 days under judicial custody.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BMW crash: How friend's phone helped track Mihir
BMW crash: How friend's phone helped track Mihir
BMW hit-and-run: 'Sena leader asked son to flee'
BMW hit-and-run: 'Sena leader asked son to flee'
BMW crash accused's father sacked from Shiv Sena post
BMW crash accused's father sacked from Shiv Sena post
Saurabh Netravalkar And The H-1B Dream
Saurabh Netravalkar And The H-1B Dream
'We Want Justice For 25 Lakh Students'
'We Want Justice For 25 Lakh Students'
Expecting Aditi to win a medal at Olympics: Kapil Dev
Expecting Aditi to win a medal at Olympics: Kapil Dev
Zaheer Cheers For Sonakshi!
Zaheer Cheers For Sonakshi!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Mihir Shah has admitted he was driving BMW: Police

Mihir Shah has admitted he was driving BMW: Police

Mihir Shah changed his look to evade arrest: Cops

Mihir Shah changed his look to evade arrest: Cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances