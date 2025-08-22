HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maid arrested after video shows her urinating on utensils

Maid arrested after video shows her urinating on utensils

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 22, 2025 12:47 IST

x

Police in Bijnor have arrested a domestic help for allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in the Nagina area, police said on Friday.

Photograph: Pixabay

The incident came to light after a video of the accused, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media. In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman, employed at the house of one Satyam, was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.

 

"Police have registered a case against her under and further investigations are underway," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Look like Norah Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment
'Look like Norah Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment
'Let your maids stay home without a salary cut'
'Let your maids stay home without a salary cut'
Nurse death triggers political storm in Bengal
Nurse death triggers political storm in Bengal
Mahindra Probes Staffer For Issuing Rape Threat
Mahindra Probes Staffer For Issuing Rape Threat
WB nurse death: Father alleges murder, seeks CBI probe
WB nurse death: Father alleges murder, seeks CBI probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cost Of 10 Famous Buildings

webstory image 2

8 Recipes Enriched With Wine, Rum And More

webstory image 3

14 Fictional Detectives We'd Trust With Any Case

VIDEOS

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple metro railway projects in Kolkata1:54

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple metro railway projects in...

Drone Visuals: Heavy Rain Floods Somnath Coastal Highway in Gujarat 5:06

Drone Visuals: Heavy Rain Floods Somnath Coastal Highway...

Malaika's sweet dog moment caught on camera!1:07

Malaika's sweet dog moment caught on camera!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV