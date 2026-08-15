Mahua Moitra alleges forced eviction from circuit house, writes to Speaker

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has escalated her complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging harassment and threatening legal action after she was reportedly forced to vacate a circuit house in Nadia district amidst a crowd shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra protests at the Parliament premises. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points TMC MP Mahua Moitra has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking intervention over her alleged forced eviction from a circuit house in Nadia district.

Moitra claims she was pressured by district authorities to vacate her room late at night, despite being entitled to stay as an MP, and faced a crowd shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans outside.

She highlighted the incident as a violation of women parliamentarians' dignity and safety, questioning the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

Moitra plans to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha and is considering legal action in the Calcutta High Court.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, Pawan Khera, and Akhilesh Yadav, who condemned the alleged harassment.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention in the Nadia district administration's alleged attempt to force her to vacate a circuit house after she was initially allotted a room at the state-owned property.

The Krishnanagar MP has also threatened to move court over the alleged harassment, as she claimed that a large crowd had gathered outside the circuit house on Friday night, shouting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans after she refused to leave the premises.

Call for Dignity of Women Parliamentarians

'I kindly request you to urgently look into the matter and take necessary steps to set an example and ensure the dignity of women parliamentarians across the country.

'Any Women's Reservation Bill seeking to bring in more women is a matter of jest unless your august office can protect the 74 women who have battled great odds to enter this House,' the MP wrote in her letter to Birla.

Moitra, who moved into the circuit house in Krishnanagar for an overnight stay following a Parliament session, asserted that as an MP she was entitled to stay there, but was being pressured by the district authorities to move out in the middle of the night with the intent to harass her.

'I went into the room of the Circuit House around 6.15 pm. The staff showed me to my usual room, which was made up and ready. Tea was served in my room at 7 pm, and dinner was served at 9.20 pm in the room.

'At 9.47 pm, I received a call from the additional district magistrate of Nadia, who informed me that I needed to vacate the premises. When I asked him the reason, he said that the 'order had come from the top', and he was only conveying the message,' she wrote.

Disputed Eviction Order and Public Gathering

Moitra added that at 10.52 pm she received a WhatsApp message from the district administration with a copy of an order which said no new reservations were to be honoured in the circuit house.

The MP had earlier posted the order she received from the Nezarath deputy collector of Nadia on her social media accounts.

'In view of facilitating the annual maintenance cum upkeep and cleaning arrangements, the Nadia circuit house (at Krishnanagar) shall not be available for service from the evening of August 14, 2026, till further orders,' the document stated.

'Reservations already confirmed prior to 13th August, 2026, only shall be exempted from the general purview of this order,' it added.

Moitra claimed in her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker that nobody conveyed anything to her when she made the booking and no one informed her about the booking embargo when she checked in.

'I was given a fully made-up room; food was served by staff. If indeed there was an 'order', why did the administration wait till 10 pm to ask me to vacate and send me the order only at 10:52 pm?' she wrote.

Moitra claimed she heard a commotion at around 11 pm and realised a large crowd had gathered outside the premises' gates, 'baying for my blood'.

'On the one hand, the administration started harassing me to vacate from 10 pm onwards, and on the other, a mob gathered shouting slogans waiting for me to exit the gates,' she wrote.

Security Concerns and Official Protocol

The MP asserted that the premises, opposite the bungalows of both the district superintendent of police and the district magistrate, are supposed to be a secure area 'where no crowds can gather, let alone a lynch mob'.

'The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its Order of Preference, ranks MPs at number 21. That is even higher than the chief secretary of a state, or a chief minister of a Union Territory. An MP, when she is visiting her constituency, is supposed to be accommodated in the Circuit House, and cannot be asked to leave,' Moitra argued.

'A woman MP, staying alone, being asked to vacate her rightful accommodation at 9.47 pm not only gravely violates her rights, but brings into question the safety and security accorded to women by the ruling dispensation,' she added.

Taking to social media earlier during the flare-up on Friday evening, Moitra had posted a video message, stating, 'The Supreme Court had asked me to face the people on the ground like a freedom fighter, and I am doing just that,' and declared her resolve not to back down.

She was referring to the apex court's observations in connection with a petition she moved seeking protection from the crowd culture of repeated attacks and pelting of eggs at TMC leaders.

'The Calcutta high court had told me that the district administration would provide me protection, and yet it is the same authority that's ordering me to move out and harass me,' she said.

Moitra said she was planning to move a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha and considering moving the Calcutta high court as well.

Political Reactions and Broader Implications

Slamming the Bengal government over the issue, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee termed it a reflection of 'insecurity' of the Suvendu Adhikari administration.

'A woman MP is ordered out of a Circuit House in the middle of the night. And tomorrow, the BJP leaders will stand before the country and speak about women's empowerment,' he wrote on X on Friday night.

'You cannot celebrate Nari Shakti on a stage and use the power of the State to intimidate a woman who challenges you. That is not authority. That is insecurity @SuvenduWB. And when a government becomes so insecure that even basic dignity becomes political, it is the government that diminishes itself, not the woman it seeks to humiliate,' he added.

The incident also evoked sharp responses from opposition camp leaders, such as the Congress's Pawan Khera and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

There was no official response from the Nadia district authorities over the incident.