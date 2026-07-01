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Mahua Moitra alleges BJP workers hurled eggs at her during protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 01, 2026 18:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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TMC MP Mahua Moitra has accused BJP workers of orchestrating a protest where eggs were allegedly hurled at her in West Bengal's Nadia district, raising concerns about political tensions and law and order in the state.

Mahua Moitra alleges attack during BJP protest

IMAGE: A screengrab from one of the videos of the incident posted by Moitra on X. Photograph: @MahuaMoitra/X

Key Points

  • TMC MP Mahua Moitra faced a protest in Nadia district, West Bengal.
  • She alleged BJP workers hurled eggs and raised "go back" and "chor" slogans.
  • Moitra accused the BJP of orchestrating the protest and criticised the state's law and order.
  • Police dispersed the protesters, but Moitra highlighted a similar past incident.
  • The incident occurred during a TMC meeting at an MLA's residence in Palashi.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party workers hurled eggs and raised slogans against her during a protest outside the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Moitra had gone to Palashi in Kaliganj to attend a TMC meeting at Ahmed's residence when a group of protesters gathered outside and shouted 'go back' slogans.

The protesters also allegedly hurled eggs and raised chor (thief) slogans.

 

Moitra Accuses BJP Of Orchestrating Protest

Moitra shared a video of the incident on social media and accused BJP workers of orchestrating the protest.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"After the change of government in the state, law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers," she alleged.

Police and central security personnel reached the spot shortly afterwards and dispersed the protesters after speaking to them, a senior officer in the district said.

Incidentally, this is not the first such incident involving Moitra.

On June 13, BJP Mahila Morcha workers had gathered outside the Krishnanagar district court, where the Trinamool MP was scheduled to appear in connection with a case, and allegedly attempted to hurl eggs at her.

Reacting to that incident, Moitra had said, "I will take action against every one of them. I will go to the police station. If the police are not with us, I will move the High Court. If necessary, I will approach the Supreme Court."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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