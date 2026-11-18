Besides India's leading electric small commercial vehicle manufacturer, four others also won the prize in different categories in the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Britain's Prince William drives an e-rickshaw with Princess Kate Middleton seated in the back during their visit, in Mumbai, November 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility won the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the "Clean Our Air" category for its work on electric rickshaws that makes the vehicles affordable to buy and run and provide sustainable solutions to combat air pollution.

Key Points Mumbai hosted the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on Tuesday which was attended by Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Suman Mishra, managing director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, received the award at the function.

The Earthshot Prize is an initiative founded by Prince William that focuses on climate change solutions.

Besides India's leading electric small commercial vehicle manufacturer, four others also won the prize in different categories.

Mumbai hosted the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on Tuesday which was attended by Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Suman Mishra, managing director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, received the award at the function.

The Earthshot Prize is an initiative founded by Prince William that focuses on climate change solutions.

Fifteen climate solutions across five categories comprising 20 individuals were shortlisted for this edition's Earthshot Prize.

Each winner received 1 million pounds to accelerate the impact of their innovative solutions.

The Niue Ocean Wide Trust bagged the award in the "Revive Our Oceans" category for protecting a section of the ocean bigger than the United Kingdom.

A Pacific Island country with 1,700 people pioneered a ground-breaking investment product to fund the long-term health of ocean ecosystem.

This has also helped boost fish stocks by 60 per cent and coastal communities. Coral Pasisi, the President of the Niue Ocean Wide Trust, received the award.

PFAS-Free France won the award in the "Build a Waste-Free World" category for building a national cross-party movement to ban toxic chemicals in consumer products, and to make polluters pay for the clean-up.

Orsted, a Danish company, won the award in the "Fix Our Climate" category for rebuilding its businesses around renewable energy, cutting its direct carbon emissions by more than 98 percent.

The company was one of Europe's most coal intensive utilities.

Bhutan bagged the award in the "Protect and Restore Nature" category. The Himalayan country, having a population of 8,00,000, has written nature protection into its Constitution.

Its forests protect the Himalayan water system that helps sustain 1.6 billion people downstream across South Asia