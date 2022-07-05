News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Were Shinde-Fadnavis Chatting About?

What Were Shinde-Fadnavis Chatting About?

By Rediff News Bureau
July 05, 2022 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were spotted in hush hush conversation at a meeting with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and BJP MLAs at a hotel in Mumbai on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Were they calculating the numbers for Monday's trust vote, which the E-D government won as easily as England did the fifth Test in Edgbaston?

Or were they allocating portfolios to the ministers they will induct this week?

 

All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Coterie around Uddhav responsible for rebellion: MLA
Coterie around Uddhav responsible for rebellion: MLA
'Stolen majority': Sena on Shinde's floor trust win
'Stolen majority': Sena on Shinde's floor trust win
Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik
Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik
PIX: Root, Bairstow hit tons as England thrash India
PIX: Root, Bairstow hit tons as England thrash India
Mumbai rains: 4 subways in north-west suburbs shut
Mumbai rains: 4 subways in north-west suburbs shut
The FUN FILMI Quiz!
The FUN FILMI Quiz!
The Secret Of Babar Azam's Success
The Secret Of Babar Azam's Success
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'

'Eknath Shinde has incurred his own disqualification'

Stood up against injustice, not revolted: Shinde

Stood up against injustice, not revolted: Shinde

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances