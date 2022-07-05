What Were Shinde-Fadnavis Chatting About?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were spotted in hush hush conversation at a meeting with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and BJP MLAs at a hotel in Mumbai on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Were they calculating the numbers for Monday's trust vote, which the E-D government won as easily as England did the fifth Test in Edgbaston?

Or were they allocating portfolios to the ministers they will induct this week?

