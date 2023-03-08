News
Maharashtra to bring in new women's policy in ongoing Budget session

Maharashtra to bring in new women's policy in ongoing Budget session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 08, 2023 23:14 IST
Maharashtra's new women's policy would be introduced during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature, the government said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A view of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Women and child development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha made the announcement in the legislative assembly while replying to a debate on the issue.

The debate on women's policy had been initiated in the House to mark International Women's Day.

 

The state government will take note of all the suggestions put forth by the MLAs with regard to welfare, security and empowerment of women, Lodha said.

The government will also table its performance report on decisions related to women empowerment regularly, he added.

The new policy will be practical, he said, adding that a'tourist policy' for women will also be announced.

A 'janata durbar' will be held for women at the district level every month where 50 complaints will be taken up, he said.

A women's bazaar to promote products of Self-Help Groups has also been proposed every month in all districts, the minister added.

As much as 50 percent of Corporate Social Responsibility funds should be allocated for women's causes, he said.

Lodha also defended the interfaith marriage committee set up by the government, saying the government was committed to ensure there was no repeat of the Shraddha Walkar case in the state.

Speaking later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that residential and commercial complexes will have special 250 sqft Hirkani wards and they will not be counted in the Floor Space Index consumed by the construction.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Maha okays Shakti Bill, death for crimes against women
Uddhav-Koshiyari in letter war over women's safety
Maha govt to gather info on interfaith couples
WPL PIX: Gujarat Giants clinch first win
'He's been a good leader, even when he's not captain'
Guj officer on fisheries project inspection attacked
Markram falls short of ton as Windies fight back
Maharashtra has no woman minister, says Ajit Pawar

Maha village shows how to treat widows with dignity

