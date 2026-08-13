Maharashtra to amend law to make Marathi mandatory for cab drivers

The Maharashtra government is set to enforce a new rule making a 'working knowledge of Marathi language' mandatory for all cab drivers, with strict penalties including licence suspension or revocation for those who fail to comply.

IMAGE: Mumbai's taxis line up by the roadside. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Maharashtra government proposes amending motor vehicle rules to mandate 'working knowledge of Marathi language' for cab drivers.

Non-compliance with the Marathi language requirement could lead to suspension or revocation of driving licences.

The state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed there would be no extension to the August 15 deadline for drivers to learn Marathi.

The requirement applies to drivers of autorickshaws, taxis, and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters.

Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will present certificates to drivers who have completed the Marathi training course.

The Maharashtra government has proposed to amend the law to make "working knowledge of Marathi language" mandatory for cab drivers, with non-compliance potentially leading to suspension or revocation of their driving licences, officials said.

The state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on August 12, Wednesday, said there will be no extension of the August 15 deadline for autorickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi.

Proposed Amendments to Motor Vehicle Rules

Under the proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the driver of a motor cab fitted with an electronic meter will have to possess "working knowledge of Marathi language", according to a draft notification issued by the state government, a copy of which was shared with the media by Sarnaik's office on Wednesday.

"Working knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand what they have to say and ensure safe and convenient travel. This will enable more effective implementation of these rules in the future," Sarnaik said.

According to the draft notification, the licensing authority will issue a notice granting the driver one month to acquire the required working knowledge of Marathi if he/she is found lacking it.

The proposed amendments are being introduced through the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which seek to amend the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and cover drivers and permit holders of autorickshaws, taxis and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters.

Licence Suspension and Revocation

Under the proposed amendment, applicants for the relevant authorisation will be required to have "working knowledge of Marathi language" in addition to other prescribed qualifications.

The proposed amendment provides for insertion of the phrase among the requirements relating to "antecedents" under the relevant provision of the rules.

Failure to comply with the requirement within the stipulated period may lead to suspension of the authorisation on the driver's licence for up to three months. Continued non-compliance may subsequently result in revocation of the authorisation, according to the draft notification.

The driver will, however, be given a reasonable opportunity of being heard before the authorisation is revoked, it stated.

The requirement will also apply to renewal of such permits, with the permit holder required to demonstrate the requisite Marathi proficiency to the satisfaction of the competent authority, according to the draft notification. The amendments would remove ambiguity in the rules and make the importance of practical Marathi for passenger vehicle drivers clearer, a release from Sarnaik's office said.

Implementation and Deadline

A senior official of the state transport department told PTI that the draft notification is ready for issuance after being cleared by the law and judiciary department.

The home department will issue the final notification under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. Earlier, Sarnaik on Wednesday said the government will not extend the August 15 deadline for non-Marathi taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers to learn Marathi.

"Marathi is the language of Maharashtra, and drivers providing public transport services here should have basic functional knowledge of the language. We have given them sufficient time to learn Marathi. From August 15, functional Marathi will be mandatory for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra," the minister told PTI Videos.

On August 17, the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde will present certificates to hundreds of auto-rickshaw drivers who have completed the Marathi training course organised by the government, he said.