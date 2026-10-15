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School Teacher Booked For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Girl Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 21:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Zilla Parishad school teacher in Beed's Georai tehsil faces charges under the POCSO Act following allegations of sexually harassing four girl students, prompting police action after parents intervened.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Zilla Parishad school teacher in Georai tehsil was booked on Thursday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
  • The teacher is accused of sexually harassing four girl students, including a 10-year-old, with alleged incidents occurring between October 12 and October 14.
  • Allegations include misbehaviour during mid-day recess and after school hours by making students stay back.
  • The matter came to light on Thursday when the girls informed their family members, leading to parents confronting the teacher.
  • Police took the teacher into custody at Georai police station, where a case was registered, and further probe is ongoing.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered on Thursday against a Zilla Parishad school teacher in Georai tehsil of the district for allegedly sexually harassing four girl students.

Details Of The Allegations

According to police, the alleged incidents took place between October 12 and October 14.

 

The teacher allegedly misbehaved with a 10-year-old student and three of her classmates during the mid-day recess and after school hours by making them stay back in the classroom.

The matter came to light on Thursday when the girls informed their family members. Angry parents approached the school, questioned the teacher and held him captive on the premises before informing the police.

Police took the teacher into custody and brought him to Georai police station where a case was registered. Further probe was on.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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