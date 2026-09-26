Maharashtra SIR: ECI revises poll roll schedule, final list on Nov 16

The Election Commission of India has announced a significant revision to Maharashtra's electoral roll schedule, extending key deadlines for the Special Intensive Revision process, with the final publication now set for November 16, 2026.

IMAGE: Booth level officers sort enumeration forms during the door-to-door special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and voter enumeration drive in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for Maharashtra's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The new final publication date for the electoral roll is November 16, 2026, extended from the previous November 4, 2026.

The qualifying date for the electoral roll remains October 1, 2026.

The period for filing claims and objections has been extended to October 12, 2026, instead of September 30, 2026.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will occur between August 31 and November 10, 2026.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Maharashtra, fixing November 16, 2026, as the date for final publication.

Earlier, the date for final publication was November 4, 2026.

According to a directive issued by the ECI to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, the qualifying date for the electoral roll remains October 1, 2026.

Under the revised schedule, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended to October 12, 2026, instead of September 30, 2026.

The notice phase along with the disposal of claims and objections will be carried out between August 31 and November 10, 2026.