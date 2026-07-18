Maharashtra SIR deadline extended by 10 days, draft rolls on Aug 17

Discover how the Election Commission's 10-day extension for Maharashtra's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls impacts voter registration and the upcoming draft publication date.

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Key Points Maharashtra's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been extended by 10 days.

The new deadline for the revision exercise is August 8, instead of July 29.

The draft electoral roll for Maharashtra will now be published on August 18.

Booth-level officers are conducting house-to-house verifications for accurate voter registration.

Voters must submit enumeration forms and supporting documents as required.

The Election Commission has extended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra by 10 days, with the exercise now set to wrap up on August 8 instead of July 29, an official said on Friday.

As per a notification from the poll authority, the draft electoral rolls for the state will now be published on August 17 instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 5.

The period for filing claims and objections is from August 17 to September 16, and the disposal of the same will be done by October 15, with the final publication of electoral rolls scheduled on October 19, it stated.

The drive, which began in the state on June 30, is part of the Election Commission's efforts to update and verify electoral rolls.

The official said that the deadline was extended following requests from political parties and the poll personnel in view of the recent heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra.

During the SIR exercise, booth-level officers (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house verifications, while voters are required to submit enumeration forms and supporting documents where necessary to ensure accurate registration.