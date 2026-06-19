FIR against Maharashtra school staff over 'Pak song' performance

Police in Maharashtra's Jalna district have registered a case against a school principal and two teachers following allegations of students performing to a Pakistani song, a claim the school vehemently denies, asserting the music was from a popular Turkish TV serial.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A case has been registered against the principal and two teachers of a school in Jalna, Maharashtra.

The charges stem from allegations of students performing to a Pakistani song and displaying a photograph of "Mumtaz Qadri" during an annual programme in March 2025.

The school administration, led by Principal Wazhiyoddin Siddiqui, strongly denies the claims.

Principal Siddiqui states the music was from the popular Turkish TV serial "Ertugrul Ghazi" and the image was of an actor, alleging that visuals were tampered with.

Local BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar has demanded action against the school, including cancellation of its recognition, while the police continue their investigation.

A case has been registered against the principal and two teachers over the alleged performance of a Pakistani song during a school programme in Maharashtra's Jalna district, even though the latter claimed that it was music from a Turkish TV serial.

The Partur police, on June 18, registered a case against principal Wazhiyoddin Siddiqui and two others under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 197 (spreading misinformation affecting national integration) and 353 (circulating false information likely to cause public alarm).

School Denies Allegations, Cites Turkish Serial

Earlier, some social media posts had alleged that students of Kids World English School at Partur danced to a Pakistani song during the annual gathering in March 2025, and a photograph of Pakistani extremist "Mumtaz Qadri" was displayed during the performance.

Local BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar demanded action against the school management, including the cancellation of the school's recognition.

The school administration strongly denied the allegations.

Principal Siddiqui said the music used during the programme was from the popular Turkish TV serial Ertugrul Ghazi, and that it was not a Pakistani song.

"The image shown during the performance was of an actor from Ertugrul Ghazi. Some persons tampered with the visuals and circulated misleading content on social media," he told reporters.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the facts, the police officials said.