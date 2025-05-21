HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maharashtra reports 52 Covid cases, 2 deaths since Jan

Maharashtra reports 52 Covid cases, 2 deaths since Jan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 21, 2025 10:51 IST

Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related deaths since January this year, the state health department said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 testing. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a release, the department said both fatalities were reported from Mumbai and involved patients with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions in a person).

One of the deceased had nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemia seizure, while the other was a cancer patient, it said.

 

The release said a total of 6,066 swab samples have been examined for coronavirus since January, of which 106 tested positive for the infectious disease. Of these, 101 were from Mumbai and the remaining from Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur.

Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms, while 16 are being treated at hospitals, said the department.

"A spike in COVID-19 cases is not only being seen in Maharashtra, but also in other states and even other countries," the release stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
