Mira Bhayandar Police Bust Prostitution Ring, Rescue Two Women

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have successfully dismantled an alleged prostitution racket, rescuing two women and arresting a female agent involved in supplying women across multiple locations including Mumbai and Goa.

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Key Points Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police busted an alleged prostitution racket on Thursday.

Two women, aged 41 and 32, were rescued, and one female agent was arrested.

The arrested agent allegedly supplied women to clients across Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Lonavala, and Goa.

Police laid a trap on Wednesday near a hotel in Bhayandar East after a tip-off.

A second female agent is currently absconding, with efforts underway to trace her and other network members.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have busted an alleged prostitution racket and rescued two women while arresting a female agent, an official said on Thursday.

Police Operation Details

Senior inspector Mukund Yadav of Navghar police station said the accused allegedly supplied women to clients at lodging and boarding establishments across Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Lonavala and Goa.

Acting on a tip-off that a female agent would arrive near a hotel in Bhayandar East, on the outskirts of Mumbai, to supply women, the police laid a trap on Wednesday. A police team deployed a decoy customer and independent witnesses before raiding the location and arresting the agent, Yadav said.

The rescued women, aged 41 and 32, and the arrested accused had reportedly worked on Bengali television serials, talk shows, modelling assignments and photo shoots, the official said.

A second female agent is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace her and identify other people allegedly involved in the network, he said.

Navghar police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Arrangements are being made to shift the rescued women to a shelter home, Yadav said.