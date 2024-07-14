News
Maharashtra police books YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over parody account post

Maharashtra police books YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over parody account post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 14, 2024 09:15 IST
Maharashtra's cyber police have registered a case against popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account allegedly posted a fake message on X about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter, a senior official said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Dhruv Rathee. Photograph: Courtesy @dhruv_rathee/X

According to the state cyber department, the account with the handle @dhruvrahtee had claimed on X that Birla's daughter had cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam without appearing for it.

The X bio of the account reads, 'This is the fan and parody account and not affiliated with the original account of @dhruv_rathee. Not impersonating anyone. This account is Parody.'

 

Acting on a complaint by a relative of Birla, police booked the YouTuber under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for defamation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and statement leading to mischief, as well as the IT Act, the official said.

When pointed out that the alleged fake message was posted by a parody account and not the one belonging to Rathee, the official said, "We are investigating the matter."

The parody account on Saturday posted another tweet saying, 'As directed by @MahaCyber1, I have deleted all my posts and comments on Anjali Birla, I will like to apologize as I was unaware about the facts and copied someone else' tweets and shared it (sic).'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
