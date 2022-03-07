News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra passes bills on local body polls after SC's OBC quota ruling

Maharashtra passes bills on local body polls after SC's OBC quota ruling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 07, 2022 19:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two bills empowering the Maharashtra government to delimit wards and fix the number of ward members as well as making it mandatory for the State Election Commission to finalise poll schedule for local bodies after consulting the government were passed unanimously by both Houses of the legislature on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government introduced the bills amending the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act as well as the Maharashtra Village Panchayats and Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act and they were passed by the assembly and the council with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party also supporting them.

 

The move comes days after the Supreme Court on March 3 rejected an interim report of the state backward commission recommending 27 per cent quota for Other Backward Classes in local body elections.

The apex court also asked the state government and the SEC not to act on the commission's recommendations.

The Maharashtra cabinet had approved the two bills on Friday and they were introduced in the assembly and later in the Council for passage.

State minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal tabled the bills in the council and they were unanimously cleared by the Upper House.

Earlier, all parties in the state had unanimously decided that polls to local bodies shouldn't be held till the OBC quota was restored.

It was also decided to adopt the Madhya Pradesh model to enact a new legislation to empower the government to take a decision on holding local body polls.

The Supreme Court had last year stayed the 27 per cent quota for OBCs in local body polls in the state.

It had asked the government to set up a commission to conduct empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness and specify the proportion of reservation required.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC asks Maha to submit OBC data to state commission
SC asks Maha to submit OBC data to state commission
Maha: Elections to de-reserved OBC seats on Jan 18
Maha: Elections to de-reserved OBC seats on Jan 18
OBC quota: Maha seeks 2011 census data from Centre
OBC quota: Maha seeks 2011 census data from Centre
Smriti praises Maroof for post-pregnancy comeback
Smriti praises Maroof for post-pregnancy comeback
Microsoft to set up largest data centre in Hyderabad
Microsoft to set up largest data centre in Hyderabad
Exit polls predict BJP's return with reduced majority
Exit polls predict BJP's return with reduced majority
TCS' Rs 18,000-cr share buyback to open on March 9
TCS' Rs 18,000-cr share buyback to open on March 9
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

27% OBC seats in Maha polls to be general ones: SC

27% OBC seats in Maha polls to be general ones: SC

OBC quota: SC stays Maha local body election

OBC quota: SC stays Maha local body election

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances