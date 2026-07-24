Mumbai cop manhandles woman protester, police defends

An outrage erupted after a viral video showed a police officer allegedly manhandling a woman protester during a demonstration in Mumbai against the NEET paper leak.

IMAGE: A viral video shows a plainclothes policeman allegedly manhandling a woman protester during a NEET paper leak demonstration in Mumbai. Photograph: @VarshaEGaikwad

Key Points Maharashtra Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, have condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the officer.

Gaikwad criticised the ruling dispensation for allegedly threatening students and filing false cases, while Pawar called for the officer's suspension or dismissal and a case of outraging modesty.

Mumbai police have denied the allegations, stating the officer was restraining a male protester and the woman 'inadvertently came in between' while he was looking away.

Students and activists also staged a protest at Shivaji Park, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Maharashtra Opposition leaders have expressed outrage over a viral video showing a police officer allegedly manhandling a woman protester during a demonstration in Mumbai against the NEET paper leak, demanding strict action against the cop.

Criticising the ruling dispensation, the Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad alleged that protesting students are being threatened and false cases are being filed against them.

Opposition Leaders Condemn Police Action

Gaikwad shared a video on X reportedly from a protest in Dadar, central Mumbai, in which a policeman in plainclothes can be seen grabbing a woman demonstrator and manhandling her.

"The agitation over the paper leak case is underway. What happened to a young woman during the protest in Mumbai is deeply painful. It is not right to speak of 'Ladki Bahin' and then treat young women in this manner. It is shameful that women are allegedly being mistreated in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. False cases are being filed against students, and they are being threatened," the Lok Sabha MP wrote in a post on X on Thursday.

In another post on X earlier in the day, the Congress leader questioned the conduct of the police personnel.

"What is this behaviour, Mumbai Police? Why is a male cop manhandling a young female protester like this? Why isn't he letting his female colleagues handle this? What action will be taken against him? This is unacceptable," she said. She also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, saying he had posted a video at midnight on Thursday but remained silent when students faced a baton charge.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, who also shared the same protest video on X, demanded strict action against the policeman seen in the clip. "This video is infuriating. Who is this person? If he is a policeman, suspend him immediately or dismiss him from the police force. Register a case of outraging the modesty of a woman against him and put him behind bars. He is a blot on the Maharashtra Police, a force with a distinguished reputation," Pawar stated.

Mumbai Police Respond to Allegations

However, the Mumbai police said that the cop was attempting to restrain a male protester when she inadvertently came in between.

In a post on X, the Mumbai police rejected the allegations, saying an "extremely irresponsible and incorrect" interpretation was being made of their employee's behaviour. The said officer was holding a male protester and looking in another direction, when a "female protester inadvertently came in between", said the city police.

"As a renowned individual, it is expected of you to verify the facts before drawing any conclusions based on a video. The senior officers have confirmed all the facts," the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan said the video was being "irresponsibly misinterpreted". "The official was trying to hold on to a male protester and a lady stepped in while he was looking away. Senior officers have verified all the facts and minutely assessed the video to ascertain the facts," he said. No case has been registered in connection with the allegations so far.

Student Protests Continue

Students and activists staged a protest and demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation at the Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on Thursday before being chased away by police, with some youths falling.