News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra municipal polls to be held without OBC quota

Maharashtra municipal polls to be held without OBC quota

Source: PTI
July 08, 2022 22:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Elections to 92 nagar parishads and four nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will be held on August 18, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The elections to these municipal bodies are likely to be held without OBC reservation while a related case is pending before the Supreme Court, sources in the SEC said.

Counting will be held on August 19.

 

The BJP had earlier opposed the holding of local body elections until the OBC quota, set aside by the Supreme Court in March last year, was restored.

The party is now in power in the state along with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Elections will be held for local urban bodies in Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Amravati and Buldana districts.

State Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were responsible for Other Backward Classes losing political quota in local body elections.

"There should be no elections until the reservation is restored," he demanded.

"Congress is firm on its demand to put off any elections until the Supreme Court restores the OBC reservations. The BJP is now in power in Maharashtra. It should follow up the issue with the Union government," he added.

The SC had refused to restore OBC reservation for want of empirical data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
27% OBC seats in Maha polls to be general ones: SC
27% OBC seats in Maha polls to be general ones: SC
OBC quota: SC stays Maha local body election
OBC quota: SC stays Maha local body election
OBC quota: Maha seeks 2011 census data from Centre
OBC quota: Maha seeks 2011 census data from Centre
No sleep for Kyrgios ahead of Wimbledon final
No sleep for Kyrgios ahead of Wimbledon final
Rains continue to pound K'taka, 12 die since June 1
Rains continue to pound K'taka, 12 die since June 1
PIO Rishi Sunak says he is running for British PM
PIO Rishi Sunak says he is running for British PM
Bonanza for Australia with two India tours in next FTP
Bonanza for Australia with two India tours in next FTP
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Maha passes bills on local body polls after SC verdict

Maha passes bills on local body polls after SC verdict

SC asks Maha to submit OBC data to state commission

SC asks Maha to submit OBC data to state commission

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances