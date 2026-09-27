How An MSEDCL Technician Was Nabbed For Bribe In Beed

An MSEDCL technician in Beed was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a Rs 13,000 bribe to restore a disconnected power supply, underscoring the persistent issue of corruption in public utility services.

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Key Points An MSEDCL technician in Beed was arrested for demanding a bribe to replace a faulty electricity meter.

The accused, Arun Gite, was apprehended by the ACB while accepting Rs 13,000 from the complainant.

The bribe was sought to restore a disconnected residential power supply.

The complainant lodged a complaint with the ACB's Jalna unit, leading to the trap.

A case is being registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the technician.

A senior Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) technician was apprehended on Sunday after allegedly accepting a Rs 13,000 bribe to replace a faulty electricity meter in Beed district, an ACB official said.

The accused, identified as Arun Gite (31), is stationed at the office of the Additional Executive Engineer, MSEDCL, Parli.

Details Of The Bribe And Arrest

According to ACB officials, the complainant, an employee of a private firm, had his residential power supply disconnected and the meter removed by power utility staff on September 25.

When he approached Gite to resolve the issue, the technician allegedly claimed that the existing meter was faulty and demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe to install a replacement and restore the electricity connection, the ACB said in a release.

The consumer lodged a complaint with the ACB's Jalna unit on September 27.

The ACB laid a trap near a distribution transformer (DP) in Jirgenagar area of Parli and nabbed Gite when he was accepting the negotiated sum of Rs 13,000 from the complainant.

Simultaneously, a separate team of Beed ACB carried out a search at Gite's rented residence in the Jalalpur area of Parli.

The process of registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was underway, police said.