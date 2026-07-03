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Maharashtra monsoon turns fatal, tree fall kills ex-deputy mayor's son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt July 03, 2026 13:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic monsoon incident in Mira-Bhayandar saw the 35-year-old son of a former deputy mayor, Rahul Ashok Patil, killed by a falling coconut tree amidst heavy rains and strong winds, marking the city's first rain-related casualty this season.

Tree Fall

Image used for representational purpose. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rahul Ashok Patil, 35, son of a former deputy mayor, died in Mira-Bhayandar.
  • He was killed when a coconut tree fell on him during heavy rains and strong winds.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday, and he succumbed to injuries two days later.

The 35-year-old son of a former deputy mayor was killed after a coconut tree fell on him amid heavy rains and strong winds in Mira-Bhayandar city of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on July 3, Friday.

Monsoon Claims First Life In Mira-Bhayandar

The victim, Rahul Ashok Patil, a resident of Murdhagaon and the son of a former deputy mayor of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC), succumbed to his injuries at a hospital two days after the incident, which occurred on July 1, Wednesday, they said.

 

According to the district authorities, Patil was riding his motorcycle in the Sadanand Nagar area on Wednesday evening when a coconut tree uprooted amid heavy rains and gusty winds collapsed on the vehicle.

Patil sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. He died after battling for his life for two days, they said.

The incident has been recorded as the first rain-related casualty in the Mira-Bhayandar this monsoon, they added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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