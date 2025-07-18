HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maharashtra govt renames Islampur to...

Maharashtra govt renames Islampur to...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 14:29 IST

x

Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that Islampur in Sangli district is being renamed as Ishwarpur.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his deputy Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X

The announcement was made in the state legislature on the last day of the monsoon session.

The move came after a Hindutva organization, Shiv Pratisthan, sent a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate demanding that Islampur's name be changed to Ishwarpur.

 

Shiv Pratishtan is headed by Sambhaji Bhide whose supporters have said that they would not rest until the demand is met.

A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur said that the demand for a change in name has been pending since 1986.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha to act on forced conversions, SC quota misuse: CM
Maha to act on forced conversions, SC quota misuse: CM
Maharashtra to rename town housing Aurangzeb tomb
Maharashtra to rename town housing Aurangzeb tomb
7-yr jail, property seizure: Inside Maha's new security law
7-yr jail, property seizure: Inside Maha's new security law
Now A Bridge Called Sindoor
Now A Bridge Called Sindoor
Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA...: Oppn amid row
Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA...: Oppn amid row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Torta di Mele Inglese: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Korean Wave: 7 Korean Things We Love

webstory image 3

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh appeared in a new look, looked very beautiful1:11

Fatima Sana Shaikh appeared in a new look, looked very...

Security tightened outside Maharashtra legislative assembly after scuffle breaks out between BJP leaders1:12

Security tightened outside Maharashtra legislative...

Kanwariyas carry 'Bulldozer Baba' kanwar depicting CM Yogi1:20

Kanwariyas carry 'Bulldozer Baba' kanwar depicting CM Yogi

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD