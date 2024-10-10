News
Home  » News » Maharashtra govt declares a day of mourning for Ratan Tata

Maharashtra govt declares a day of mourning for Ratan Tata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 10, 2024 09:07 IST
The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's Office said.

IMAGE: Tata Group's chairman Ratan Tata being greeted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before being conferred with the 'Udyog Ratna’ award during a ceremony, at his residence in Mumbai on August 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ratan Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night after a brief illness.

His mortal remains were brought out of the Breach Candy Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police vehicles a little after 2 am on Thursday and taken to his residence in south Mumbai's Colaba area.

 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's education minister Deepak Kesarkar and industrialist Mukesh Ambani were among those who rushed to the hospital after hearing about Tata's death.

A statement quoting CM Shinde said the national tricolour on government offices in Maharashtra will be flown at half-mast on Thursday as a sign of mourning.

There will be no entertainment events on Thursday, the statement said.

Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects.

Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region, Abhinav Deshmukh said there is no parking facility available for vehicles at the venue, and people will have to get off their vehicles at a dropping spot.

He has also appealed to the people going to the venue to plan for their own parking and cooperate.

Asked about the likely visit of several VIPs, he declined to comment.

Tata's last rites will be performed in Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
