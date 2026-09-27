Governor Varma Champions Bamboo For Sustainable Growth

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is championing a robust bamboo-based economy to foster sustainable development, generate rural livelihoods, and combat climate change by replacing plastics with eco-friendly alternatives.

Key Points Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma advocates for a bamboo-based economy to foster sustainable development and create rural livelihoods.

Bamboo is highlighted as a crucial resource for climate change mitigation, offering rapid green cover and significant carbon absorption.

The initiative aims to empower local farmers, tribal communities, youth, and women entrepreneurs through a strong bamboo value chain.

Bamboo provides farmers with greater climate resilience and long-term security compared to vulnerable crops like cotton or soyabean.

The Governor suggests replicating successful bamboo models from Tripura to establish hubs in Maharashtra districts like Gadchiroli.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday advocated building a bamboo-based economy to foster sustainable development, generate rural livelihoods, and replace plastic with green alternatives.

Boosting Rural Livelihoods And Green Alternatives

Addressing the Bamboo Economy and Sustainability Summit here, Varma suggested that Maharashtra replicate models from his home state Tripura, stating that districts like Gadchiroli can be hubs for building a strong bamboo value chain to empower local farmers and tribal communities.

"Bamboo also has an important role in our response to climate change. As a rapidly renewable resource, it can contribute to sustainable production and consumption and support the transition towards a greener and more circular economy," the governor said.

He also lauded the efforts of Indian artisans, who possess valuable skills in working with bamboo.

Bamboo's Role In Climate Change Mitigation

"If these skills are supported by modern design, processing technology, branding and digital marketing, Maharashtra's bamboo products can reach markets across India and the world. India has the largest youthful population in the world. Bamboo can also create significant opportunities for youth and women entrepreneurs, self-help groups and rural enterprises," he said.

Bamboo can be the biggest game changer in addressing climate change, said Pasha Patel, Maharashtra State Agriculture Price Commission and Executive Chairman, Chief Minister's Task Force on Environment and Sustainable Development.

"For 33 per cent green cover at a fast pace, what we need is bamboo. Peepal and banyan trees require 40 to 50 years to grow fully. Bamboo grows much faster and would increase green cover faster," he said.

Bamboo also absorbs large quantities of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and releases abundant oxygen, making it a boon for mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, he said.

"Bamboo offers farmers stability but with greater climate resilience. Unlike cotton or soyabean, which are vulnerable to erratic weather, bamboo requires minimal attention once planted and can provide farmers long-term security," Patel said.

He said 350 parts per million (ppm) of carbon in the air is considered safe; the level now stands at 430 ppm, and it could reach 450 ppm by 2050.

"The day carbon in the air reaches 450 ppm, one will not want to live on this earth. It will feel like hell," he said.