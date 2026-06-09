Maharashtra FDA Seizes Illegal Medicines Worth Over Rs 24 Lakh In Major Crackdown

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has launched a significant crackdown on illegal medicine sales, seizing over Rs 24 lakh worth of drugs in Pune and Kolhapur districts, highlighting violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Key Points Maharashtra FDA seized medicines worth over Rs 24 lakh in three separate operations across Pune and Kolhapur districts.

An inspection at Ms Medtabs Pharma Private Ltd in Kolhapur revealed unlicensed sales of allopathic medicines, leading to a seizure worth Rs 13.62 lakh.

Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences' godown faced action for 'Rectin Plus Tablets' with promotional advertising inconsistent with drug rules, resulting in an Rs 11.19 lakh seizure.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warned of strict action against those involved in illegal medicine manufacturing, distribution, and sale.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized medicines of over Rs 24 lakh in three separate operations in Pune and Kolhapur districts.

FDA Cracks Down on Unlicensed Sales and Improper Advertising

During an inspection conducted on Ms Medtabs Pharma Private Ltd in Kolhapur on June 8, a large stock of allopathic medicines, particularly antibiotic injections, was found. The establishment failed to produce the necessary licences and valid documentation related to the purchase and sale of these medicines, the FDA said. This was found to be a violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Samples of the medicines have been collected for testing, and the remaining stock comprising 29 types of medicines worth Rs 13.62 lakh has been seized. Samples were sent for testing, the FDA added.

In another operation, the agency raided Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences' godown on June 8. During the inspection, it was observed that the packaging of "Rectin Plus Tablets", a prescription medicine falling under Schedule H, contained promotional advertising related to the use of the medicine. Such advertising was found to be inconsistent with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. As a result, stock of the concerned medicine worth approximately Rs 11,19,000 was seized, it said.

Following the action, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said medicines should be bought from authorised vendors only. Manufacturing, distribution and sale of illegal medicines will not be tolerated, and there will be strict action against those who play with the lives of people. Such actions will continue, Mundhe warned.