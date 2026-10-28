Home  » News » Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Substandard Food Products Worth Rs 24.92 Lakh

Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Substandard Food Products Worth Rs 24.92 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 20:11 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has seized over 6,495 kg of food articles valued at Rs 24.92 lakh across the state, cracking down on quality and safety norm violations in a major operation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra FDA seized 6,495 kg of food articles worth Rs 24.92 lakh for quality and safety violations.
  • Inspections were conducted across the state on October 27, targeting sweets, dry fruits, and milk products.
  • The Nagpur division recorded the largest seizure, including 1,795 kg of Mamta sonpapdi worth Rs 10.60 lakh from an unregistered establishment.
  • Other significant seizures occurred in Pune, Konkan, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions, involving various items like almonds, raisins, edible gum, milk products, and millet products.
  • Common issues found included lack of registration, labelling defects, suspected substandard quality, and excess added colour.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 6,495 kg of food articles worth Rs 24.92 lakh for the alleged violation of quality or safety norms, it said on Wednesday.

The seized items included sweets, dry fruits and milk products, said the authority, led by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.

 

The action was taken during inspections conducted across the state on October 27 to check the quality and safety of food articles.

Major Seizures Across Divisions

The Nagpur division accounted for the largest seizure by value, with 1,795 kg of Mamta sonpapdi worth Rs 10,60,970 seized from Radhekrishna Food Products in Kamthi.

The establishment was found operating without the required registration, while deficiencies were also detected in product label declarations.

In Pune division, the FDA seized 358 kg of almonds worth Rs 3.58 lakh and 493 kg of black raisins valued at Rs 2.46 lakh from two establishments. Another 478 kg of 'futane dal' worth Rs 53,775 was seized from a trader. The stocks were suspected to have labelling defects or quality issues.

Regional Crackdown On Food Quality

In the Konkan division, 1,298 kg of edible gum worth Rs 2.69 lakh and 631 kg of jaggery, jaggery powder and honey valued at Rs 1.43 lakh were seized from two establishments over doubts about quality and compliance with standards.

The Mumbai division reported seizures of 250.50 kg of milk powder, buffalo milk and paneer worth Rs 76,510 from Yashoda Dairy, 296 kg of broken rice valued at Rs 35,520, 72 kg of 'mohanthal' worth Rs 36,000 and 240.50 kg of assorted sweets valued at Rs 1.22 lakh. The assorted sweets were suspected to contain excess added colour.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 388 kg of millet products worth Rs 62,080 and 195 kg of milk biscuits valued at Rs 27,840 were seized over suspicions of substandard quality or incorrect labelling.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

maharashtra fdafood safetyfood seizurequality normssubstandard food

More From Rediff

China's Skills Push: Why India Must Act!

China's Skills Push: Why India Must Act!
'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'

'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'
What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

Related Stories

Maharashtra FDA Arrests 33 In Food Adulteration Crackdown

Maharashtra FDA Arrests 33 In Food Adulteration Crackdown

Web Stories

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India