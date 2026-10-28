Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Substandard Food Products Worth Rs 24.92 Lakh

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has seized over 6,495 kg of food articles valued at Rs 24.92 lakh across the state, cracking down on quality and safety norm violations in a major operation.

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Key Points Maharashtra FDA seized 6,495 kg of food articles worth Rs 24.92 lakh for quality and safety violations.

Inspections were conducted across the state on October 27, targeting sweets, dry fruits, and milk products.

The Nagpur division recorded the largest seizure, including 1,795 kg of Mamta sonpapdi worth Rs 10.60 lakh from an unregistered establishment.

Other significant seizures occurred in Pune, Konkan, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions, involving various items like almonds, raisins, edible gum, milk products, and millet products.

Common issues found included lack of registration, labelling defects, suspected substandard quality, and excess added colour.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 6,495 kg of food articles worth Rs 24.92 lakh for the alleged violation of quality or safety norms, it said on Wednesday.

The seized items included sweets, dry fruits and milk products, said the authority, led by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.

The action was taken during inspections conducted across the state on October 27 to check the quality and safety of food articles.

Major Seizures Across Divisions

The Nagpur division accounted for the largest seizure by value, with 1,795 kg of Mamta sonpapdi worth Rs 10,60,970 seized from Radhekrishna Food Products in Kamthi.

The establishment was found operating without the required registration, while deficiencies were also detected in product label declarations.

In Pune division, the FDA seized 358 kg of almonds worth Rs 3.58 lakh and 493 kg of black raisins valued at Rs 2.46 lakh from two establishments. Another 478 kg of 'futane dal' worth Rs 53,775 was seized from a trader. The stocks were suspected to have labelling defects or quality issues.

Regional Crackdown On Food Quality

In the Konkan division, 1,298 kg of edible gum worth Rs 2.69 lakh and 631 kg of jaggery, jaggery powder and honey valued at Rs 1.43 lakh were seized from two establishments over doubts about quality and compliance with standards.

The Mumbai division reported seizures of 250.50 kg of milk powder, buffalo milk and paneer worth Rs 76,510 from Yashoda Dairy, 296 kg of broken rice valued at Rs 35,520, 72 kg of 'mohanthal' worth Rs 36,000 and 240.50 kg of assorted sweets valued at Rs 1.22 lakh. The assorted sweets were suspected to contain excess added colour.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 388 kg of millet products worth Rs 62,080 and 195 kg of milk biscuits valued at Rs 27,840 were seized over suspicions of substandard quality or incorrect labelling.