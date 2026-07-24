Maharashtra ends mandatory service bond for MBBS graduates

The Maharashtra government has scrapped the mandatory one-year service bond for MBBS students, a significant policy change addressing the challenges faced by medical graduates in pursuing higher education and career opportunities.

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Key Points The Maharashtra government has scrapped mandatory one-year service bond for MBBS graduates.

The decision benefits students from government, aided, municipal, and private medical colleges.

Move addresses the "inverse ratio" of limited bond service positions to increasing graduates.

It aims to ease postgraduate admission hurdles and improve service quality.

Maharashtra Association for Resident Doctors (MARD) welcomes the progressive reform.

The Maharashtra government has scrapped the mandatory one-year service bond for MBBS students from medical colleges in the state in view of the "inverse ratio" of the limited number of such positions available to the graduating candidates.

The decision to scrap the Social Responsibility Service (Bond Service) will benefit graduates from government-run, aided and municipal medical colleges, as well as private unaided colleges.

Why The Service Bond Was Scrapped

A Government Resolution (GR) dated July 23 said the only graduates who must still complete the bond are those who had already joined their allotted bond-service posting before the GR was issued.

Specifying the reason behind the move, the GR said that in view of the increased number of medical colleges in the state, the count of graduates every year, and the inverse ratio of the limited number of positions available across various government departments to provide bond service to these students, it cannot be made available to them within the stipulated time.

Consequently, despite being eligible, many candidates face difficulties in fulfilling the mandatory admission eligibility criteria for postgraduate medical courses due to the non-completion of their social responsibility service, it added.

Additionally, it has been observed that the newly-graduated candidates complete the social responsibility service after their undergraduate medical degree (MBBS) solely to become eligible for postgraduate degree courses.

As a result, they do not provide medical services at their assigned postings to their full potential. Since these candidates have only recently passed the MBBS course, they are also not sufficiently competent to render emergency services, according to the GR.

Implementation And Exemptions

Following discussions with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the public health department had submitted a proposal to the medical education and drugs department on July 9, 2025, to reconsider the policy.

Those who had not been allotted a post or had been allotted but had not yet joined, are also exempted from this.

However, if a candidate has received an allotment but has not yet joined, will not be required to complete the bond service.

No new bond service postings shall be allotted. The online portal created for allotting MBBS bond service shall be closed immediately, the GR said.

Candidates who had earlier paid the prescribed penalty amount to obtain exemption from bond service will not receive any refund of the penalty paid, it noted.

MARD Welcomes Decision But Urges Infrastructure Focus

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Association for Resident Doctors (MARD) has welcomed the move.

A statement said this is a progressive and long-awaited decision that addresses several practical challenges faced by young doctors, particularly delays in service allotment, obstacles in pursuing postgraduate education, and administrative bottlenecks.

The decision will enable medical graduates to pursue higher education and career opportunities without unnecessary delays, it said.

While appreciating this important reform, Central MARD Maharashtra strongly urged the government to now focus on strengthening the state's healthcare infrastructure rather than merely increasing the number of MBBS seats.

Increasing medical seats without proportionate investment in infrastructure adversely affects the quality of medical education and patient care, the MARD said.