Maharashtra college founder shoots self at home

Police in Latur have launched an investigation after Sanjeev Sonwane, the 65-year-old founder of a prominent educational institute and nephew of a former Maharashtra minister, allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself.

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Key Points Sanjeev Sonwane, 65, founder of a Latur educational institute, allegedly died by suicide.

Sonwane, nephew of former Maharashtra minister Keshavrao Sonwane, reportedly shot himself.

The incident occurred at his residence in Latur city on Tuesday morning.

Police have initiated a probe to determine the exact reasons behind the extreme step.

A 65-year-old founder of an educational institute allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Maharashtra's Latur city on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The deceased, Sanjeev Sonwane, is the founder of Chandrabhanu Sonwane Junior College and the nephew of late Maharashtra minister Keshavrao Sonwane, an official said.

The police were alerted about the shooting in the morning hours, he said.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances that led Sonwane to take the extreme step, and the police are probing all angles, he said.

Further details are awaited, the official added.