News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maharashtra bus fire: Mass cremation of 24 bodies held

Maharashtra bus fire: Mass cremation of 24 bodies held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: July 02, 2023 14:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A mass cremation was held on Sunday of 24 out of the 25 victims charred to death after a private bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a senior official said.

IMAGE: People gather near the charred remains of a bus after it caught fire while travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The body of one of the victims will be handed over to the family for burial, an official said earlier in the day.

As most of the victims were charred beyond recognition after the bus caught fire in the early hours of Saturday, efforts were made to convince their families for mass cremation of the bodies instead of their DNA analysis, the official said.

 

The DNA testing is a lengthy procedure which may take days to ascertain the identity of the deceased, as per sources.

The mass cremation of 24 bodies was held at Vaikunth Dham Hindu Smashan Bhoomi in Buldhana on Sunday.

Relatives of the deceased and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan were present during the cremation and paid homage to the deceased.

The 25 passengers were charred to death as the private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider on the Nagpur-Mumbai 'Samruddhi Expressway' in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district at around 1.30 am on Saturday, police earlier said.

The deceased included 11 male and 14 female passengers. Ten of the victims were from Wardha, seven from Pune, four from Nagpur and two each from Yavatmal and Washim.
The family members of the 25 deceased have reached Buldhana, according to local administration.

Eight persons, including the driver and 'cleaner' (driver's assistant), survived the horrific accident.

A case for negligent driving was registered against the bus driver on Saturday with police believing that, prima facie, he dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered a probe into the accident and announced an ex gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Human error, not tyre burst behind Maha tragedy: Cops
Human error, not tyre burst behind Maha tragedy: Cops
88 killed on Maha's Samruddhi Expressway in 6 mths
88 killed on Maha's Samruddhi Expressway in 6 mths
How Maharashtra bus caught fire killing 25
How Maharashtra bus caught fire killing 25
Sharad Pawar 'unaware' of meet called by Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar 'unaware' of meet called by Ajit Pawar
Race to World Cup heats up: Who will grab last spot?
Race to World Cup heats up: Who will grab last spot?
Holder's plea: West Indies cricketers must unite
Holder's plea: West Indies cricketers must unite
Missed World Cup venues strike gold in home season
Missed World Cup venues strike gold in home season
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

25 dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi E-way in Maha

25 dead as bus catches fire on Samruddhi E-way in Maha

'Had vehicles passing by highway stopped for help...'

'Had vehicles passing by highway stopped for help...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances