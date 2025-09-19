HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP MLA's slur triggers NCP-SP protest, Pawar dials Fadnavis

Source: PTI
September 19, 2025 19:02 IST

Maharashtra BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's alleged derogatory remarks about NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil and his parents sparked discontent among members of the opposition party, whose president Sharad Pawar called up Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to register his disapproval.

IMAGE: Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

After Padalkar' comments, made recently at a rally in his assembly constituency Jat in Sangli district, kicked up a row, Fadnavis also expressed his objection and advised the legislator to exercise restraint.

The comments led to the NCP-SP staging protests in Ishwarpur (formerly Islampur), Patil's constituency in Sangli, as well as in Thane, where it burnt an effigy of Padalkar.

 

Patil, who was till recently the state NCP-SP chief and served as a minister for several years, is the son of late Rajaram Patil, a Congress veteran and one of the pioneers of the cooperation sector in western Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar spoke to CM Fadnavis over phone and expressed dissatisfaction over Padalkar's comments.

NCP sources said Pawar, who is on a tour of Kolhapur, spoke to Fadnavis in the morning.

"Making such comments is not Maharashtra's culture. Maharashtra has always supported progressive thoughts. Such comments are unacceptable," Pawar told Fadnavis, and requested him to look into the matter.

Talking to reporters later, CM Fadnavis said he also disapproved of Padalkar's comments.

"Padalkar is young and aggressive and many times he doesn't understand the repercussions his comments will lead to. I spoke to him and asked him to exercise restraint. I told Sharad Pawar, who spoke to me in the morning, that I don't approve of such remarks either," he said.

The NCP-SP held a protest in Ishwarpur to denounce Padalkar's remarks.

The agitation in Thane was led by MLA Jitendra Awhad. Raising slogans against the BJP legislator, the party workers burnt his effigy.

Talking to reporters after the protest, Awhad said, "This isn't just about Jayant Patil. It's about the level of discourse in Maharashtra politics. BJP must take responsibility and act against Padalkar. If it doesn't do it, it will be considered as a party that encourages such filth."

The party functionaries said Padalkar had crossed all limits, and challenged him to visit Thane and face the wrath of its workers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai
