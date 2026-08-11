Maharashtra: Ayurvedic drug makers under FDA radar

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken stringent action against Ayurvedic drug manufacturers, cancelling the licences of 10 firms and issuing notices to 135 others for serious violations of quality and safety standards.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points The Maharashtra FDA inspected 434 licensed Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units across the state.

Show-cause notices were issued to 135 firms, and the licences of 10 manufacturers were cancelled due to serious violations.

Violations included unhygienic conditions, absence of technical staff, and inadequate raw material testing protocols.

The FDA emphasised strict compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) under Schedule T of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warned of stringent action against manufacturers failing to meet quality and safety standards.

In its latest crackdown, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected 434 licensed Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units across the state, issuing show-cause notices to 135 firms and cancelling the licences of 10 makers for serious violations, officials said on Tuesday.

During the inspection drive, FDA officials uncovered unhygienic conditions, absence of technical staff, and inadequate raw material testing protocols at multiple manufacturing facilities across the state, they said.

Ensuring Quality and Compliance

"Ayurvedic medicines are used widely. Manufacturers must produce classical medicines as prescribed in recognised reference books and patent and proprietary medicines in accordance with prescribed quality standards. Strict action will be taken against manufacturers of Ayurvedic products if they fail to comply with these requirements," FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said in a statement.

The inspection drive at 434 facilities covered compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements under Schedule T.

The FDA examined manufacturing premises, technical manpower, quality-control operations, batch production records, raw material and finished product testing records, standard operating procedures, distribution records, complaint registers, calibration and stability data.

Details of Violations and Cancellations

The department stated that show-cause notices were issued to 135 manufacturers found non-compliant with the law and rules, directing them to submit explanations for the deficiencies observed during inspections.

The agency has cancelled the licences of 10 firms, including Krishna Herbal, Baramati (Pune); Lalshah Organic Products, Karanja (Gondia); Aditya Pharma, Wadegaon, Tiroda (Gondia); Angaras Ayurveda, Wadegaon, Tiroda (Gondia); Kalidas Gandhi, Pune; Shivanath Ayurvedic Products Company, Sinnar (Nashik); Induke Ayur Pharma Pvt Ltd, Jejuri MIDC, Purandar (Pune); Hakim Ayurvedic Beauty Care, Amravati; Hilarious Ayurveda, MIDC Mundipar (Gondia); and Yashoda Lab Pvt Ltd, Nashik Road (Nashik).

According to the FDA, some of these facilities were manufacturing products in the absence of qualified technical personnel, had non-functional quality control departments, lacked essential machinery and equipment, unhygienic premises, discrepancies or absence of batch and raw material records, incorrect manufacturing dates on labels, and lacked testing facilities for raw materials and finished products.

Impact on Public Health

It also found absence of approved site plans as required under Schedule T of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, lack of medical examination and training records for technical staff, absence of control samples and master formula records, and failure to have procedures to prevent cross-contamination of medicines.

The deficiencies were considered extremely serious from the perspective of the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines as well as public health, the FDA stated, warning that manufacturers must strictly comply with GMP requirements under Schedule T and action would be taken against units violating the rules.

The FDA has been in the news for a slew of raids on food establishments, including some famous eateries, since IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe was appointed at its helm in May.