HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Maharashtra auto driver held 23 years after killing passenger

Maharashtra auto driver held 23 years after killing passenger

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 28, 2025 23:58 IST

x

For 23 years, Harun Ali Mustakin Ali Sayyed, an autorickshaw driver, evaded the law for a murder he allegedly committed in 2001, but it finally caught up with the 43-year-old, as the Maharashtra police announced his arrest on Wednesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sayyed was wanted for murder that he allegedly had committed on October 14, 2001, when a passenger, Moharam Ali, then 56, stepped into his autorickshaw in Palghar district, neighbouring Mumbai.

A dispute over the fare erupted, and Sayyed, in a fit of rage, allegedly stabbed Moharam Ali repeatedly and escaped. Within an hour, Moharam Ali succumbed to his injuries.

 

Five months ago, the Crime Branch Unit-III of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police decided to revisit the 'cold case', and a dedicated team, using traditional detective methods with modern surveillance techniques, finally nabbed Sayyed.

Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranawre spearheaded the fresh investigation.

"Our unit began actively pursuing the cold case around five months ago," he said.

The team meticulously re-examined old records, examined witnesses and tracked down Moharam Ali's relatives, offering them a glimmer of hope after years of despair.

The search for Sayyed extended far beyond Palghar, and police activated informants across the district and Mumbai, and conducted extensive field checks in Sayyed's native town in Uttar Pradesh.

After 'extensive groundwork and technical surveillance', Sayyed was located in Talasari in Palghar district and taken into custody on Monday.

He has since been handed over to the Virar police, where he will face the charges.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

65-year-old woman killed by lover for refusing sex
65-year-old woman killed by lover for refusing sex
Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot
Woman kills husband, fakes death in Drishyam-like plot
UP horror: Wife, paramour murder man, cut body into two
UP horror: Wife, paramour murder man, cut body into two
Newlywed killed by contract killer hired by wife, her lover
Newlywed killed by contract killer hired by wife, her lover
Communal tension grips coastal K'taka over pickup driver murder
Communal tension grips coastal K'taka over pickup driver murder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Of India's First Airports: Runways Of History

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

Bridgerton Season 4 On Its Way: Read All The Deets

VIDEOS

Anjini Dhawan spotted outside gym0:32

Anjini Dhawan spotted outside gym

Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport1:06

Spotted: Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai airport

Crushing plant shutdown leaves thousands jobless in PoJK2:58

Crushing plant shutdown leaves thousands jobless in PoJK

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD