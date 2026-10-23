Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Dept To Harness Solar Power

The Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department is set to revolutionise its energy consumption by harnessing solar power, aiming for zero electricity bills and generating revenue from surplus energy.

Key Points Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department aims to achieve zero electricity bills and generate revenue through solar energy.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Thursday with MAHAPREIT for a Detailed Project Report on solar projects.

The initiative involves assessing rooftop space, conducting site surveys, and examining project feasibility.

Pilot projects will commence on office buildings in Pune and Beed district.

The overall goal is to promote renewable energy use and reduce departmental electricity expenditure.

The Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department plans to harness solar energy to reduce electricity bills of its buildings to zero and generate additional revenue by selling surplus power, state minister Pankaja Munde has said.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Animal Husbandry Commissionerate and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT) on Thursday to prepare a Detailed Project Report for solar projects on land and buildings owned by the department, the minister said in a statement.

Maharashtra's Solar Energy Initiative

Munde said the initiative would help bring electricity bills of buildings under the department down to zero in the future. It would also enable the department to generate surplus electricity and earn revenue by selling the excess power, she said.

MAHAPREIT, a subsidiary of the Mahatma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation, has expressed interest in implementing solar energy projects on land owned by the department.

As part of the plans, the availability of rooftop space will be assessed, site surveys will be conducted, and the feasibility of the proposed projects will be examined, according to the statement.

In the first phase, pilot projects will be taken up on the rooftops of office buildings at the Animal Husbandry Commissionerate in Pune and the facility under the Maharashtra Livestock Development Board at Sakud in Ambajogai taluka of Beed district.

The projects are aimed at promoting the use of renewable energy and reducing the department's expenditure on electricity, the statement added.